WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Alexis Lewis graduated from Holy Redeemer in 2015 as the all-time leading scorer in Wyoming Valley Conference girls’ basketball history with 2,393 points. On Wednesday, the Royals retired her #10 jersey with a ceremony that included family, friends, current members of the Redeemer team, and a speech from her high school coach, Chris Parker.