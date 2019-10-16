Hazleton’s Joe Maddon Named Next Manager of Los Angeles Angels

FILE – In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, then-Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon stands in the dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, in Pittsburgh. Joe Maddon has agreed to become the Los Angeles Angels’ manager. Maddon and the Angels agreed to terms Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, on a deal to reunite the veteran manager with the organization where he spent the first three decades of his baseball career. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

The Los Angeles Angels announced Wednesday that Hazleton native Joe Maddon has been named the organization’s next manager.

Maddon recently parted ways with the Chicago Cubs, whom he managed for five seasons and with whom he won the 2016 World Series, bringing the Cubs their first championship in 108 years.

Maddon spent 31 years in the Angels organization from 1975-2005 as a player, coach, and minor league manager. He was the bench coach for the 2002 team that won the World Series.

Maddon became manager of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2006, and led the Rays to the 2008 World Series, where they lost to the Philadelphia Phillies. He managed Tampa Bay for nine seasons, before joining the Cubs in 2015.