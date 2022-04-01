Several athletes from Lycoming County will represent Pennsylvania in June at the Special Olympics USA Games.

Recently, four athletes qualified for the Games, which will take place in Orlando, Florida. In the sport of bocce, Jacob Carey and Johanna Schoeneck will be going, and in bowling, it will be Byron Diemer with Unified partner Shawn Loner. We recently spoke with the athletes and Lester Loner, the Lycoming County Special Olympics training coordinator, to get their thoughts on representing Pennsylvania on the national stage.