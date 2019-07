Former Yankees slugger Hideki Matsui held a baseball clinic for nearly 40 local little leaguers at PNC Field on Saturday as part of his Matsui 55 Baseball Foundation. The clinic was for players ages 10-12, Matsui told Eyewitness Sports it is important to always give back to the community.

