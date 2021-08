SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bishop Joseph C. Bambera and the Diocese of Scranton are reminding all parishioners of health and safety practices as the obligation for Christians to return to worship on Sundays and Holy Days approaches.

The Diocese of Scranton says it is looking forward to the reinstatement of Sunday Mass and Holy Day celebrations beginning Sunday, August 15, said Bishop Bambera. While excited, Bishop Bambera also wants to stress the importance of a safe environment.