According to an ESPN report, all AAA ballparks will implement an electronic strike zone for the 2023 season. That includes the RailRiders at PNC Field.

From the report, half of the stadiums will implement the full automatic ball/strike system, while the other half will still have umpires calling balls and strikes, but will include a challenge system. Teams will be permitted three challenges per game, and will retain them if proven correct. This could be the first step toward an automatic strike zone at the MLB level, as the minors are often the training ground for such rules changes.