FORTY FORT, Pa. - Owner of FAME Strength & Conditioning, Josh Mason, has organized a "virtual" 5K race, to take place Saturday, April 25 and Sunday, April 26.

The idea is to run or walk a 5K, or 3.1 miles, in locations of the participants choosing. Runners and walkers are then encouraged to track their times using an app on their phones, and post the times, plus pictures and videos, to the 5K Facebook page.