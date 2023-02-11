EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If the Eagles are to be successful in Super Bowl LVII, one local print shop will be tasked with producing tens of thousands of championship shirts in a matter of hours.

Eyewitness News recently caught up with the good folks at Talk Shirty to Me in Dickson City. The t-shirt company has been selected as the Eagles’ official printer for the big game.

Depending on the result, the company will have about 12 hours to produce the shirts, which means a lot of preparation has gone into the last couple weeks. And obviously, it’s a top secret operation, which means Eyewitness News couldn’t get a sneak peek at the potential design.

“I mean when you’re dealing with 40,000 plus shirts like you can never have enough ink so just making sure that all of that is taken care of,” said Ali Ford, Lead Designer at Talk Shirty to Me.

“It definitely has the Eagles logo on it, you know, so that’s about all I can say because there’s about only a dozen of us in the United States that got to see the artwork for this job,” described Ron Augello, owner of Talk Shirty to Me.

“I feel like you put in the hard work just like the Eagles, you end up, you know, with success so we’re all excited about it,” stated Scott Durkin, who works in quality control at Talk Shirty to Me.