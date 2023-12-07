DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Dallas High School Football Team is gearing up for a big game Thursday night as they compete for the AAAA (Quad A) PIAA State Football Championship at Cumberland Valley High School.

28/22 News was live outside the Dallas Mountaineers stadium while the team was inside getting a school send-off with a pumped-up pep rally for the excitement of the big game.

Although it was all quiet outside the school at the Dallas Mountaineers home stadium where the team has been practicing and preparing all season. Now the Mountaineers are coming out of an undefeated 15-0 season and the last time they made it to the state championship was in 2019 where they lost.

The Dallas Football Team hasn’t won a state championship since 1993, so they’re hoping all of their hard work on the gridiron this season will earn them a AAAA State Championship.

Now that it’s been 30 years in 2023, they’re back for redemption.

28/22 News will be live at the Championship game at Cumberland Valley High School, Thursday at 7:00 p.m. when Dallas takes on Aliquippa.