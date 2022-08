Matt Glenn is originally from California and grew up in Utah. But this sculptor has a special connection to Williamsport and the Little League World Series. He’s the creator of the many “Bases Loaded” bronze statues that can be seen around the city and in South Williamsport.

For this year’s 75th anniversary of the World Series, Glenn has sculpted three new statues — Cy Young, Jackie Robinson, and President George W. Bush — and they will be unveiled on Sunday, August 21st.