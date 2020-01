He’s known as the “Smorgasbord”, and he lives up to his billing. George Chiger of Pocono Pines is a professional competitive eater who’s rated among the best in the world. He’s recently competed at the Famous Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest and continues to climb the ranks of the sport.

This week, Chiger took on what he calls his “Super Bowl Challenge” — devouring five pounds of kielbasa in 20 minutes. Mike Gilbert was there to witness the spectacle, and has more with the Smorgasbord.