Mike Molino, the head golf professional at the Country Club of Scranton, qualified for the U.S. Senior Open on Wednesday at Indiana Country Club.

Molino shot a 3-under 68 to get into a sudden death playoff with another competitor. Thanks to a birdie on a par-5 in the playoff, Molino earned his ticket to Saucon Valley in June.

“I’ve been trying to do this since I was 25 years old,” Molino said. “You catch lightning in a bottle one day and it makes your dreams come true, and that’s what happened. This has been my goal most of my life, to play in a major. And I get to play in a major in a month.”

The U.S. Senior Open takes place June 23-26 at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, a course Molino knows well due to its proximity to Lackawanna County.

“It’s ironic that it’s right here in our backyard,” Molino said. “I have relationships with the professionals there, a lot of pros in the Bethlehem area. I have the support of the club and the people that have reached out to say they’re coming to watch. It’s unbelievable, it’s been overwhelming.”