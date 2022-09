(WBRE/WYOU) — Dupont native Brandon Matthews is now a full-time member of the PGA TOUR, and the new season begins Thursday at the Fortinet Championship in the Napa Valley region of California. Matthews, a Pittston Area grad, has competed in PGA TOUR events before, but this will be his first full season at the highest level of professional golf. We chatted with Matthews before he headed west to start his journey.