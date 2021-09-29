Brandon Matthews founds NEPA Invitational to be played at Country Club of Scranton

Korn Ferry Tour pro and Pittston Area grad Brandon Matthews has founded the NEPA Invitational, a pro-am event that will be held October 9-10 at the Country Club of Scranton. The tournament will bring together many of the best pros and amateurs from around the area and will raise money for charitable endeavors. A scholarship fund has been created to benefit deserving junior golfers in the area, and Matthews is also teaming up with the Scranton Area Community Foundation to support local charities. Spectators are encouraged to come to the course throughout the weekend to watch the tournament.