Bloomsburg Native Doug Davis Named Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Manager

After spending three years with the RailRiders in various roles, Doug Davis has been chosen to be the next manager of the club, the New York Yankees announced on Monday.

Davis is a Bloomsburg native who attended Central Columbia High School, graduating in 1982. He was drafted by the California Angels in 1984 and concluded his professional playing career in 1995. He has eight seasons of managerial experience, most recently with the Syracuse Chiefs in 2008.

In addition, the Yankees announced that Tommy Phelps will return for his fifth season as RailRiders pitching coach, while Phil Plantier returns as hitting coach for a third season.