It was a year to remember for Pittston Area grad Brandon Matthews. The professional golfer won his first Korn Ferry Tour event, qualified for, and made the cut at, the U.S. Open, and earned his PGA Tour card for the 2022-23 season. During all this, Matthews frequently returned to his hometown and continued his charity event at the Country Club of Scranton.
BEST OF ’22 HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN: #5 Brandon Matthews reaches PGA Tour
by: AJ Donatoni
