Back in May, South Williamsport grad Mike Molino qualified for his first major championship at the age of 53. Molino, the head golf professional at the Country Club of Scranton, played in the U.S. Senior Open in June at Saucon Valley Country Club. That story is #11 in our countdown of our favorite local moments from 2022.
BEST OF ’22 HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN: #11 Mike Molino qualifies for U.S. Senior Open
by: AJ Donatoni
