EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The latest COVID numbers represent a good news/bad news scenario. Infections statewide are on the decline, but serious illnesses requiring hospitalization are still high.

As of Monday night, Geisinger reports 285 COVID patients in its hospital system. Of these patients, 49 of them are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), including some who are on life-preserving machines giving them fighting chance, machines which are in extremely high demand.