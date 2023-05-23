East Stroudsburg University Softball are advancing to their first ever NCAA Division 2 Softball World Series. The Warriors came back down 0-1 to Charleston winning two straight games to advance as one of the final eight teams. Their performance earned them Eyewitness Sports latest Athlete of the Week. ESU will play North Georgia in the first round Thursday.
