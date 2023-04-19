POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gillingham Charter in Pottsville is very successful when it comes to a unique sport, archery. Head coach Lenny Martin and assistant Jacob Ruchinski has this team right on target… Sports photojournalist Rich Charneski gives us an inside look at the impressive program.

“Archery is definitely our number one sport at school. I mean, I started here about nine years ago and the team was really, really small. We had a couple good shooters come in and then kind of just build up the program. One of our recent archery just into Weber and a ball winning in a state title last year and that kind of elevated the program,’ said Lenny Martin, archery coach at Gillingham Chart School.

The archers will next head to the Eastern National Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky this May.