28/22 SPORTS (WBRE/WYOU) — We have seen support for the Dallas Mountaineers all day and it continued Thursday night at a local sports bar where dozens came to watch the big game.

T.C. Rileys Pub and Inn was filled with fans who had waited all week for this moment.

Even though the Mountaineers were unable to take home the state title Thursday, the support from those back home has been endless.

The Dallas Mountaineers and the Aliquippa Quips went head to head as they competed for the AAAA State Football Championship. Earlier in the day, Dallas got a school send-off to the game as the Mountaineers were coming off a 15-win undefeated season for 2023.

However, Dallas was defeated by Aliquippa 60-14 Thursday night.

Dozens were inside R.C. Riley’s, dressed in blue and white and proud to be a Mountaineer. Every TV screen inside the restaurant displayed the PIAA Class AAAA State Championship between the undefeated Mountaineers and Aliquippa.

Families and children of the Dallas and surrounding areas showed support for the Mountaineers the only way they knew how to.

According to restaurant owners, multiple reservations were made ahead of the big matchup.

One younger Dallas Football Player found these players to be an inspiration all season long.

“It would be really cool to be like a good football player. Go Dallas!” exclaimed Dallas Junior Mount Team Cornerback Mason Ferrara.

“I’ve been talking to so many people here. They went to Dallas High School. Their kids go to Dallas High School. Their parents went to Dallas High School. It’s fantastic. Win or lose everyone supports them. Just to get to this point has been amazing. How many teams in our area have been there right? Not too many. They do a great job. I don’t think you could say enough about them or about the program,” said Trucksville resident Don Marsh.