WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – After a 34-year career at Wilkes University, and 23 years as the school’s Athletic Director, Addy Malatesta has announced her retirement. Malatesta was the recipient of the Board of Governors Award in 1994, the Ancestral Colonels “Esprit de Corps” award in 2008 and received the Wilkes President’s Award for Excellence in 2016. Along with being the Athletic Director, Malatesta spent some time as the school’s field hockey and softball coach.