Following a seven-year run as sports director for WBRE/WYOU Eyewitness News, A.J. Donatoni said goodbye on Wednesday and announced he’s pursuing an opportunity outside of broadcast television.

Since joining Eyewitness News in December of 2013, A.J. has been honored with two Mid-Atlantic Emmy awards, two Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters awards, and several Keystone Media Awards.

Some of his favorite memories include covering NASCAR, the Little League World Series, the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII parade, several RailRiders’ division championships, Mike Mussina’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction, Bucknell in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. He’s also featured countless local student-athletes and coaches across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

After delivering a farewell announcement on Eyewitness News at 6, A.J.’s final sportscast will be Wednesday night on Eyewitness News at 11.