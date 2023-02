CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As far as “man caves” go, Phil DeSarno of Clarks Summit has an impressive one. He’s a diehard Eagles fan, and the walls of his basement are covered in green memorabilia.

But DeSarno’s love of the Birds goes back to his childhood and a special bond he shared with his father, Pasquale. He spoke with us this week about that bond and what the Eagles mean to him and his family.