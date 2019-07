This week, A.J. Donatoni heads to Mountain Valley Golf Course in Schuylkill County, as he seeks his first win of the season. He’s up against head pro Dave Linkchorst, and they’re playing the finishing hole on the Valley Course, a short par-4 that goes uphill back to the clubhouse.

