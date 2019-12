The next stop on our countdown of the best local sports stories of 2019 takes us to PNC Field and one of the greatest comebacks in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders history. Down 13-6 going into the 8th inning against Syracuse, the RailRiders rallied to score eight runs and eventually win 14-13. And this wasn’t any ordinary game — this was a one-game playoff to determine the North Division champion.