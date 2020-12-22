12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS: #5 Historic NASCAR Tripleheader at Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway was home to a pair of NASCAR firsts in 2020. Not only did it become the first track to host two Cup Series races on the same weekend at the same venue, but on Sunday, June 28th, three national series races took place on the same day.

The Camping World Truck Series, the Xfinity Series, and the Cup Series all held races that day, starting at 9:30 in the morning and concluding in the early evening. We were there for the historic occasion, albeit outside the track because of coronavirus restrictions.