12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS: #3 Mount Carmel’s Brett Veach wins Super Bowl with Chiefs

In his third season as general manager, Mount Carmel grad Brett Veach guided the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 50 years, as the Chiefs defeated the 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV.

In his high school senior year, Veach was a state champion with the Red Tornadoes in 1996, and after college, spent more than decade in various roles with the Eagles and Chiefs. He was named Kansas City’s general manager in 2017, and February’s championship may be the first of several with a promising roster.