12 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS – #12 Brandon Matthews makes PGA Tour debut

Our countdown of the best local sports moments and stories in 2020 has begun, and we begin with Pittston Area grad Brandon Matthews making his debut on the PGA Tour. Matthews got the opportunity at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March, when the family of the late Arnold Palmer extended a special invite to Brandon.

That invitation came after Matthews gained international attention for a display of sportsmanship and empathy in November 2019 at a tournament in Argentina. Although Matthews missed out on a spot at the Open Championship, it’s what came after the final round that earn him his exemption.