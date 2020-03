Pittston Area grad Brandon Matthews will make his debut on the PGA Tour this week, professional golf’s highest level. A.J. Donatoni chatted with him on Monday night and discussed everything from Brandon’s anticipation level for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his journey in pro golf so far, how he thinks his game stacks up at Bay Hill, and how growing up in northeastern Pennsylvania helped get him to this moment.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational begins Thursday.