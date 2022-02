WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Would you live on a billboard if you could win a home? In 1982, three men did just that near Allentown. It was a promotional stunt for radio station WSAN. In this week's Eyewitness to History, reporter Sue Miller's story, 192 days into the contest with just two holding on.

In April 1983, Sue Miller was at the 'Live on a Billboard' contest, in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.