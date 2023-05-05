PINEGROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As Churchill Downs hosts the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby one local horse from Blackstone Farm in Pinegrove will be competing. Angel of Empire is currently a 6/1 favorite to win the mile and a half race. Gianna Galli caught up with the owners of Blackstone Farm ahead of the Running of the Roses.
Trending Stories
BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this spring
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>