PINEGROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As Churchill Downs hosts the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby one local horse from Blackstone Farm in Pinegrove will be competing. Angel of Empire is currently a 6/1 favorite to win the mile and a half race. Gianna Galli caught up with the owners of Blackstone Farm ahead of the Running of the Roses.