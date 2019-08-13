Watch “Williamsport Beyond Baseball 2019”

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Enjoy Williamsport Beyond Baseball 2019! Kelly Byrne and Chris Langlois are your hosts.

First, get to know the area better with Williamsport Chamber of Commerce President Jason Fink. Then we’ll explore the Pajama Factory with Joe Garrison. It’s a place filled with history and inspiration.

From there we will give a toast to Therapy Brewing! Chris Langlois explains how three friends came together to create a new business and craft beers.

Then we’ll venture with Morgan Parrish to Williamsport’s oldest Winery Oregon Hill to learn about passion behind the fine wine of Williamsport.

Our next stop is with Kelly Byrne for a stop at Bastress Mountain Winery and Mountain Top Distillery- a unique pairing in a beautiful setting.

Then we are sure you will flip for the Kaos Fun Zone in Liberty Arena- Williamsport’s newest place for fun and games and more! Kelly takes us to the new place for fun for the young and the young at heart!

We will also feature the World of Little League Museum and the Thomas T. Taber Museum.