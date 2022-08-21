WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News begins Sunday night with a big night at the birthplace of little league baseball.

As a part of the 75 anniversary of the little league world series, 3 new statues were unveiled a short time ago in Market Square in Williamsport.









Yes, this project has been in the works since 2014. About an hour ago the Williamsport Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce held a special unveiling of those new statues.

This includes Cy Young, Jackie Robinson, and President George W. Bush. Hundreds of fans gathered to see the pieces. President Bush was present and talked about his love for the game for more than 60 years and how baseball is a sport that brings people together of all ages.

Jackie Robinson’s widow, Rachel Robinson was also in attendance. She just turned 100 years old last month and helped with the uncovering of the statues. There was a lot of excitement in the air and people say they were happy the rainstorm stopped just in time for the ceremony.

