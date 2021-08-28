Team Michigan has high hopes of winning the Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Team Michigan says they were ecstatic to be playing in this year’s world series and can’t believe they’ve made it this far.







Players say they’re a bit nervous to be reaching the finals but excited with the hope to win this time. The players also say the hardest part of this experience has been not being able to spend time with family.





Players must stay on the compound and stay socially distant from parents to avoid possible covid exposure.

All the players are grateful to be playing the game they love and say it’s something they’ll remember forever.

Michigan is 1 of 4 teams still in the tournament, Saturday the team has a rematch against Hawaii at 3:30 p.m.

Michigan is 1 of 4 teams still in the tournament, Saturday the team has a rematch against Hawaii at 3:30 p.m.