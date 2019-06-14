Talking Baseball: Little League World Series style

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Organizers of the annual Little League World Series held their bracket building luncheon today in South Williamsport.

The players will once again be treated to the M-L-B Little League Classic.

Members of the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs will play a game for the Little Leaguers at nearby Bowman Field.

Front office personnel from the Pirates, as well as former Cubs pitcher Steve Trout, were on hand to share the team’s excitement about the game.

Little League leadership tells Eyewitness News they hope the game becomes a permanent part of the tournament experience.

“From all the discussions I’ve had with our friends at Major League Baseball, they are very enthusiastic about this event. They believe it is one of the best special events that they do each year”, Said Stephen D. Keener, President & CEO, Little League Baseball

Frank Coonelly, Pittsburgh Pirates President added, “We are thrilled to be back, we would love to be here each year as the Pirates organization. I think this is great for baseball. I hope it can be an annual game every single year as Major League Baseball comes back here to Williamsport”.

The brackets were also set as marked baseballs were drawn to see what teams play each other in the first round of the tournament.

The Little League World Series begins Thursday, August 15th in South Williamsport.

