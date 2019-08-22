Supporting new friends at the LLWS

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Little League World Series brings baseball fans from all over the country to central Pennsylvania. But what about fans from outside the U.S.?

“So I’m a student at Penn State University and my friend and I are part of the international program where we do an internship. We took the car over on one of the boat cars. Through the Pacific, were living in Chofu for a while. Since a team from Japan is where we’re from, we decided to repay the favor, come back over on the boat and come watch them,” Penn State University telecommunications major Trey Erdman said.

“So we’re both telecommunications majors, so we were given the opportunity to go over for the semester to Japan. It was really a neat thing to do to be able to see kind of what they do in an international level because we’re used to how we do it at Penn State. It was really cool to see those types of things. There were challenges along the way as far as the language barrier. That was super tough so we had some interpreters help us out. It was really neat to be able to get that experience. Really, that’s the only way we can grow in our faith and our culture is through that,” Penn State University telecommunications major Garrett Wiley said.

Anyone in Lycoming County and want to see some international game play, there’s a crossover game between the Latin American team and the Europe/Africa region champs Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Montoursville Little Leauge.