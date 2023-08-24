WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The youngest National Anthem singer of the Little League World Series took to the field on Wednesday to sing the Star Spangled Banner.

Mia Bixler, only 7 years old of Schuylkill Haven, sang prior to the 3:00 game on Wednesday at Lamade Stadium.

“I like singing because I can show my voice to other people and show them that I’m good at singing,” stated Bixler.

Mia’s mom Mandy said she was so nervous for her daughter as she sang the National Anthem that the video was shaking and her heart thumping as she recorded her.

This was the pair’s first trip to the LLWS and overall, it appears to be a success.