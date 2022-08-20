SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Three large, bronze statues are being kept under wraps Saturday night in Williamsport before a very big celebration.

The statues of all-time major league great Cy Young, fellow hall-of-famer Jackie Robinson, and former President George w. Bush will be unveiled tomorrow.

The special ceremony in Market Square will mark the final installation of the Bases Loaded Statue Project.

President Bush, Jackie Robinson’s widow Rachel, and major league baseball commissioner Rob Manfred will be among those on hand.

The event open to the public starts at 5 p-m and eyewitness news will be there