WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Little League World Series Games are about to begin, and a local college is using its culinary skills to feed the players during the tournament.

The Le Jeune Chef at Pennsylvania College of Technology is serving meals again this year. This go around includes more teams, but staff and students are thrilled to be helping out again.

“It’s a lot of food, it’s a lot of fun,” said Shawn Hanlin, the executive chef of Le Jeune Chef.

For the second year, Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Le Jeune Chef, a student-run restaurant, is preparing meals for the Little League World Series teams.

“Last year sounded really different because the teams were quarantined and there was no international teams. So, it’s a much bigger expanded field. It’s the first time they’ve had 20 international and teams from the united states,” Hanlin told Eyewitness News.

Their staff and students will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day of the games for all 383, totaling almost 20,000 meals.





“It’s overwhelming but since we are very organized it’s easy to know what we have to do and we have plenty of workers so it’s easy to split up the tasks,” said Charlie Suchanec, a junior at Penn College.

Each day the meals are transported to the compound for the players.

“I go over every night and supervise dinner. It’s really interesting to see which teams eat what,” Hanlin explained.

In addition to helping with Little League, the program gives students experience with large-scale catering.

“It’s already taught me a lot. Like on how to manage a large quanity of food and manage students and help them, showing them what they need to do,” said Suchanec.

Penn College will continue serving meals to the teams until the last game on August 29.