Nursery transformed into dugout at local hospital

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The excitement of the Little League World Series is stirring up excitement across Williamsport…even the newborn babies at Williamsport Regional Medical Center.

To celebrate newborns born during the Little League World Series, UPMC Susquehanna has transformed its nursery into a Little League dugout full of MVPs. Newborns are dressed the part by wearing UPMC Susquehanna baseball onesies and hand-knitted baseball caps. The Little League’s mascot even stopped by for a special visit.

“Our staff and our patients get super involved in Little League and we were really excited to participate again this year,” Katelyn Fowler, unit director of the birthplace said.

“Just seeing the excitement of the moms and dads when they were here with the babies and the excitement of Little League and the atmosphere in our whole town that we’re welcoming the world and what a great opportunity to welcome babies into the world during the Little League World Series,” Juliann Gombosi, director of women services said.

This is the second year UPMC has transformed their nursery into a dugout.