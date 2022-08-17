SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)—After 2 years of COVID and modifying the games, the Little League World Series is finally back, and it’s in full swing.

The much anticipated Little League World Series opening ceremony is here! It begins at 11:15 a.m. at the volunteer stadium.

The Little League grounds haven’t been open to fans since 2019. Many people say they’re glad they can watch the games in person again and not from a distance or at home on TV.

The opening ceremony initiates the beginning of the 11 days of games. 20 teams will be welcomed by fans, family, and friends, all free to the public.

The ceremony will also have local Pennsylvania District 12 Little Leaguers displaying the 10 flags for the international teams in the tournament.

In addition, there will be ceremonial first pitches thrown by members from the teams in this year’s series.

The first game is at 1 pm on Wednesday. Later on, Eyewitness News will hear more from fans who traveled near and far for the tournament.