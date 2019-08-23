Little League World Series brings International talent to Montoursville

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– The Little League World Series is branching out. Two teams that were eliminated from the tournament got a chance to play an exhibition game at the Montoursville little league field.

The Latin American team from Venezuela took on the Europe-African team from Italy at a field a short ride away from South Williamsport. The game gave locals in Montoursville a chance to check out some top-tier talent in their own backyard.

“Because I don’t get much of a chance to go out and do it,” said former Montoursville little-leaguer Jacob Foster. “It’s fun to at least have it in our home town and on our own field where I used to play–being able to have teams from a different country come play.”

“Montoursville has always had good ballplayers but it’s really exciting,” added the mayor of Montoursville, Steve Bagwell. “Anybody who gets into the little league world series is playing at the highest level for kids that age. It’s a great opportunity for all of our kids to see baseball at that level.”

The Venezuelans hit the first two home runs out of that Montoursville field in three years and managed a solid victory against the Italians, but–an extra game for both their trips and a healthy local crowd makes everyone a winner.