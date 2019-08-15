Little League World Series begins in South Williamsport

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The first pitch was thrown in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport Thursday.

You could feel the excitement in the air as fans and families watched the players take the field, kicking off the first game day.

There are few things that rival the Opening Day festivities when it comes to baseball in South Williamsport. Thursday was no different as the parade of regional and international champions rolled through Volunteers Stadium.

Wednesday’s Grand Slam Parade marshal Randy Johnson kicked off the games with a heater, roughly 70 miles per hour slower than he used to toss, but in the strike zone nevertheless.

As the day began, fans made their way in to the Williamsport area for the Little League past time and enjoyed the Opening Day ceremonies. Maddex Dotson is up from West Virginia to root on his local regional champs.

Players from a team in the New England region came down from North Andover, Massachusetts to show their love to all the tournament’s competitors. They thoroughly enjoyed the day’s opening ceremony.

“It was pretty fun. It looked cool to be out there. Good luck to every team that’s out there,” Nicholas Ottaviani said.

Ballplayers from Massachussettes were rocking everyone else’s gear from the shops.

“Well, the Caribbean jersey looks the best and the Northwest hat matched. I didn’t want to match the Caribbean (hat) with the jersey, so I took Northwest,” Ottaviani said.

“First off, I like the colors, red, white and blue. Also, my favorite player is on that team, Jadi Matteo,” Ryan Trundy, of North Andover said.

No matter who you’re here to root for or whose gear you’re sporting, even the kids know what this is all about.

“You should really come watch these games,” Dotson said.

It’s a truly unifying sight here from the practice fields to the stands and the museum. Everyone is just rooting for everyone else and excited to see these kids go for their dreams on the diamond.