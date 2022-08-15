WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The little league world series is just days away and the city is already preparing for one of the organization’s biggest annual events, the Grand Slam Parade.

Not even a few rain showers could keep fans away from this year’s Little League World Series Grand Slam Parade.

“Hopefully, it’s just the same as it was like 2 years ago, like, even better,” said Braeden Fortney of State College.

For the first time since 2019, the parade returns to West 4th and Susquehanna streets in Williamsport. Paradegoers say it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s pretty cool and it’s been a while so you kind of forget it, so just trying to see what it’s like,” Braeden Miller of State College added.

People from the area are thrilled to welcome back more than 70,000 visitors.

“It’s amazing. It’s our claim to fame and growing up here it was, we look forward to it every year so we’re glad it’s back and everybody’s back to come and enjoy it again,” explained Melody Protasio of South Williamsport.

The world series is an important part of the economy. Caitlyn Crawford has been coming to the area every year since she was born. Crawford says she’s seen the impact it’s had on local businesses.

“I really feel for like the small businesses up here because I feel like they make a ton of money off the Little League World Series and it hasn’t happened in 2 years. Especially being here since I was little I’ve seen so many little places close in the last couple of years, it’s crazy, stressed Caitlyn Crawford of Reston, VA.

Fans have been lining West 4th street with chairs and tables since Sunday, with the hopes of getting a front row seat at the parade for the first time in 2 years.

“It gives us something to do plus it’s very popular and there’s always a crowd here. Never-ending,” James Bubb of Williamsport added.

The first Little League World Series game is Wednesday, August 17. For a full list of teams and schedules head to the Little Leauge World Series website.