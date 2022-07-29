EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — While Little League is celebrating 75 years, a hotel in downtown Williamsport is marking an even bigger milestone.

The Genetti Hotel is one of the oldest buildings in the city.

The hotel remains a popular tourist site and has hosted many famous visitors over the years.

Standing 192 feet tall on the corner of West 4th Street is the Genetti Hotel & Suites.

“In 1921, the city decided that they needed a large hotel to accommodate all the lumber businessmen that were coming to Williamsport,” explains Kathy Taylor, general manager of the Genetti Hotel & Suites.

It officially opened its doors to the public in June 1922. It was originally named the Lycoming Hotel, but was renamed in 1975 after its new owner.

“The hotel has only had two owners in its 100 year lifetime, which is pretty impressive. So the Williamsport Hotel Group that built that hotel, and Mr. Genetti!” said Taylor.

When you enter the hotel it’s like stepping back in time, with much of its timeless charm still preserved. It’s held dinner, ball, banquets and tours, which quickly earned it recognition in the community as a popular spot for social gatherings.

“Everyone in Williamsport or the surrounding area have been here for something, whether it was a wedding, or a prom or a civic event or just to come to our restaurant,” says Taylor.

Over the years, many famous people have visited the Genetti, including Babe Ruth and Eleanor Roosevelt.

“If you were to come to the hotel and walk down what I call the walk of fame there are many, many pictures of sports figures, dignitaries, local politicians, state politicians that line our walls that have visited the hotel,” describes Taylor.

Today, it’s still used as a hotel with a restaurant called Windows on 4th, a legacy aimed to last for the next 100 years.