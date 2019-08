MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)-- The Little League World Series is branching out. Two teams that were eliminated from the tournament got a chance to play an exhibition game at the Montoursville little league field.

The Latin American team from Venezuela took on the Europe-African team from Italy at a field a short ride away from South Williamsport. The game gave locals in Montoursville a chance to check out some top-tier talent in their own backyard.