SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Fans have been pouring into the Little League World Series grounds for the first time since 2019.

It’s been a long time coming. The world series games haven’t been open to the public in two years so as you can see behind me, there are a lot of people in the area and they all say they’re thrilled to be here.

Fans are pouring into the little league stadium grounds in full force for the first time in two years. Last year’s series wasn’t open to the public and many say they’re excited to celebrate the games without covid restrictions.

“Just seeing everyone coming and supporting their family or friends, it’s just so amazing and such a relief,” said Caroline Lai, a fan from Canada.

The 11-day tournament includes 20 teams, both domestic and international. One superfan came from New Hampshire with his family and says this is the best way to celebrate his ninth birthday.

“I’ve always wanted to go to the little league world series, I always watch the regionals,” said Tommy Kadish, a New Hampshire fan.

The stands were filled during the opening ceremony, the official kickoff before the games begin.

Patrice Hollman said they’ve been a fan for 20 years and it’s always been her goal to watch in person.

“We counted the days, and we watched the regionals and we got here, and it’s so touching to see the families, and the parents. With just good clean fun,” said Hollman.

Another family traveled 9,502 miles from Australia and couldn’t be prouder of their son representing their country in the world series.

“Words can’t express how we actually feel about it. So, to make it all the way to Williamsport is a dream come true for any kid that plays the sport,” said Alonzo and Sarah Griffin.

There’s a lot of excitement at the little league compound. All of the games are free to the public and will run from now until August 28.