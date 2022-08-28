SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Sunday is the last day of the 2022 Little League World Series. After almost 2 weeks of games, fans and families are preparing to head home.

The little league complex was filled with spectators for the 2022 championship game between Hawaii and Curacao. Fans have been pouring in to south Williamsport for a couple weeks and are enjoying one last game before the series is over.

“It’s a little saddening because I wish I could be here longer because it’s just so great here, but I mean all good things come to an end so we’re lucky to be able to watch the game,” said California resident, Connor Johnstone.

The world series draws tens of thousands of people to the area each year. For many, it’s a once in a lifetime chance to see so many people from around the world.

“You really get a better perspective on you know the different people, different cultures, and it all kind of brings it in one place you so you kind of get to experience all of it,” said

Christian Riese, from California.

A fan who’s been coming to the games since he was a kid says it’s been great enjoying the series without any restrictions.

“This is just such a good feeling here, from people all around the world come here to have fun. And the boys are having fun, and the people are having fun. There’s no politics, no bad feelings everyone is nice to each other,” said Texas resident Stephen Sheaffer.

Another fan has a brother is playing in the championship game. He says it’s an experience he’ll never forget and he’s proud they made it this far.

“Just keep believing in god and everything can be possible,” said Kaeno Hienkel, from Curacao.