WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The excitement is building and business is bustling at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport.

Tens of thousands of people have been filling the streets and restaurants of Williamsport causing a huge boom in business for places like “John Ryan Brewery.”

The brewery opened just over a year ago specializing in craft beers and delicious artisan meals.

28/22 News spoke to the owners who say they’ve been busy nonstop since the start of the series. They tell us they are thankful for the exposure and love working with other small businesses to welcome in people from across the globe.

“It is wonderful to be part of such a huge event that’s getting international news. I feel really honored that we’re part of it and it’s like an American tradition that you can’t really replace or replicate anywhere in the world,” said Andrea Roskowski the owner and pastry chef at John Ryan Brewery.

“Last year was a little slower, I think from everybody that I spoke with. This year, including the concessions, people who work the concessions over at Little League are saying the turnout is massive,” Roskowski continued.

John Ryan Brewery on East Third Street opens Wednesday at 4:00 p.m.

